1/1
William E. Firestone
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William E. “Billy” Firestone William E. “Billy” Firestone, 88, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 in Hamilton, NJ surrounded by his loving family. Born in Sinking Spring, PA he was a lifelong resident of Trenton, NJ prior to moving to Hamilton. He served honorably in the U.S. Army as a Morse Code Interceptor during the Korean War and was highly decorated. Billy enjoyed working for Western Union and serving the community in downtown Trenton for over 25 years. In his prime he was an avid chess and tennis player. He was a lifelong Yankees fan and enjoyed spending time with his family. Bill was always happy and lived his life succeeding in making others happy. Although “Pop” will be missed dearly, his contagious laugh and beautiful smile will be forever in his family and friend’s hearts. Bill will be forever remembered for his complete selflessness as evidenced by taking in four young girls when he married the love of his life. Bill is preceded in death by his parents, William and Mary (Himmelburger) Firestone, his siblings, Leona Raysor and Wayne Firestone; Bill is survived by his beloved wife of 53 years, Selma (Allen) Firestone; his children, Christopher and wife Jenny Firestone, Deborah Deorocki, Donna and husband Mario Guidici, Carol and husband Rick Kloss, Georgeann and husband Tom Carnevali; nephews, Brian Hefner and David Raysor; as well as many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Due to the current pandemic, Christian funeral services will be held privately for immediate family and are under the direction of the Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Home, 2365 Whitehorse-Mercerville Rd., Hamilton, NJ 08619. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in Bill’s memory to the charity of the donor’s choice. Please visit William’s tribute page at www.brennacellinifuneralhomes.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Sep. 15 to Sep. 16, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Homes
2365 Whitehorse Mercerville Rd
Hamilton, NJ 08619
(609) 584-8080
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Hamilton Brenna-Cellini Funeral Homes

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved