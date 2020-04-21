|
|
William R. Ehst, 91, of Spring Township, passed away April 12, 2020 in the Wyomissing Health & Rehabilitation Center where he was guest since February 7th. He was the husband of Mary Ann (Schmehl) Ehst. They were married June 14, 1952 at Grace Lutheran Church, Shillington. Born in West Lawn, he was a son of the late Clark Heckman Ehst and Ruth (Eichner) Ehst. Bill graduated from Kutztown State College in 1962 and went on to teach reading and English at Wilson Junior and Senior High Schools. In 1967 he went to work in the public relations department of the Metropolitan Edison Company. While employed there he was elected president of the Berks County Industrial Editors Society in September 1969. In 1970 Bill went to work for the Reading Eagle, where over the years he served as writer and editor in various departments. He also was editorial coordinator for the Eagle spelling-bee contest. He retired from the Eagle in the mid-80’s. After retiring, he served as a substitute teacher for several school districts until he and Mary Ann moved to Florida for a few years. Bill always enjoyed keeping busy and doing projects around the house. He also liked looking at, and buying, new cars. He often talked about his first car, a Willys-Overland Jeepster, and was the only person we ever know who owned a Goliath. Bill loved to talk about his growing-up years in Berks County and had many tales to tell: of visits down to his grandparents’ farm in Bechtelsville, of good times at Northeast Junior High, of life during the Great Depression, and of meeting Mary Ann. He also had a great love of the shore, and he and Mary Ann would travel down to Wildwood and Cape May to enjoy the ocean breezes. In addition to his wife of 67 years, he is survived by his daughters Elizabeth, wife of Wayne Bell, Granger, IN, and Carolyn, wife of Rob Wooldredge, Chatham, NJ, and his grandchildren Peter Bell, Michael Bell and wife Vanessa, Daniel Wooldredge, Thomas Wooldredge, Brian Wooldredge and wife Karenna Genzlinger. Survivors also include 2 great grandchildren, cousins Sandra Sheptock and Shirley Binkley, and many nieces and nephews. Due to the current health situation, services will be held at a later date. Please remember Bill by making contributions to Heartland Hospice, 2201 Ridgewood Rd., #180, Wyomissing, PA 19610. The Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Inc., Shillington is assisting the Ehst family. www.kleefuneralhome.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 22, 2020