William Elwood Snader


1934 - 2020
William Elwood Snader Obituary
Norman Elwood Snader Norman Elwood Snader Sr., age 85, of Mohrsville, entered eternal rest on Monday, April 6, 2020. Norman was born May 1, 1934 in Kenhorst, PA to the late Lewis and Elsie (Brossman) Snader. Norman proudly served in the US Air Force and was employed by Carpenter Technology as a mechanical engineer for 30 years, retiring in 1999. Norman is survived by his 3 children and sister Christine Ponti. Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the staff of Auman’s Inc.,Reiffton.
Published in Reading Eagle from Apr. 21 to Apr. 26, 2020
