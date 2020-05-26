William “Bill” Eshenaur Conner, Sr. William “Bill” Eshenaur Conner Sr., 85, formerly of Colony Park, passed away May 25, 2020 at his home in Viera, FL. He was the husband of Barbara M. (Roslin) Conner. They celebrated 61 years of marriage on May 2. Born in Reading, he was the son of George and Esther (Engle) Conner. Bill graduated from Shillington High School (class of 1953) and attended Mercersburg Academy in Mercersburg. He retired from Glen-Gery Corporation of Wyomissing where he worked as a brick salesman for 43 years. Bill enjoyed Wilson Bulldogs football, the Jersey shore, his beloved dogs, and playing bocce with friends. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara, his sons William E. Conner Jr. (Maryann) of Ashburn, VA, and Christopher E. Conner (Michelle) of Wynnewood, PA, and his grandchildren Julia J. Conner, William “Trey” E. Conner III, and Alexa R. Conner. He was predeceased by his brother James R. Conner in July 1998. Services will be private and donations may be made to the Alzheimer’s Association, https://alz.org/ or Brevard County, FL, Alzheimer’s Association, https://brevardalz.org/donate/giving-page-25/. The Beckman-Williamson Funeral Home of Viera, https://www.beckman-williamson.com/, is assisting the Conner family.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 26 to May 27, 2020.