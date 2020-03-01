|
William E. “Hank” Eveland, 70, of Blandon, passed away Friday, February 28, 2020, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital, where he had been a patient since Sunday, February 23. He was the husband of Jacqueline A. (Glaser) Eveland. Born in Reading, he was a son of the late Harold C. Eveland and Elizabeth (Hehn) Eveland. Bill was a Police Officer for the City of Reading from 1970 until 1999. He was later employed as an Evidence Technician in the Berks County Courthouse from 1999 until 2013. A 1967 Graduate of Reading High School, Bill earned a degree in Criminology from Alvernia University. He was an Army veteran of the Vietnam War, having served in the 25th Infantry Tropic Lightning Division from 1968 - 1970. Bill was a member of Reading Lodge 549 F&AM and was Commander of the Rajah Shriners Legion of Honor in 1999, 2011 and 2018, where he also was involved in the hospital service and the string band. He was a member of Reading FOP Lodge #9 and Bethany EC Church, Pleasantville. He played Santa Claus for over 40 years, most proudly being in the Reading Holiday Parade for 18 years. In addition to his wife he is survived by one daughter, Jennifer A. (Eveland) Stout, wife of Jonathan Stout, of Blandon; and one grandson, Jonathan C. Kupp; also one brother, Harold C. Eveland Jr. Montreal, Canada. He was predeceased by one sister, Elizabeth Boughter. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Saturday, March 7, 2020, at 12 noon, with Reverend Brian D. Garner officiating. Burial will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive relatives and friends, Friday, March 6, 2020, from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m. and from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., and on Saturday, from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 noon. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to , 3551 North Broad St, Philadelphia 19140, or to Bethany EC Church, of Pleasantville, 38 Covered Bridge Rd., Oley, PA 19547, or to Keystone Military Families, 331 Main St, Shoemakersville, PA 19555, in memory of Mr. William E. Eveland. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 1 to Mar. 2, 2020