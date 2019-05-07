William G. Falter, 70, of Sinking Spring, passed away Saturday, May 4, 2019, at the Reading Hospital. He was the husband of Kathleen L. (Hemig) Falter with whom he shared 47 years of marriage.

Bill was born on April 7, 1949, in West Reading. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two daughters, Beth A., wife of Cary L. McDaniel III, Mt. Penn, and Jodi L., wife of Michael J. Brown, Gilbertsville; and four beloved grandchildren: Kaitlyn and Aidan McDaniel, and Owen and Ella Brown.

He was an Army veteran, having served in Vietnam in the Army Corps of Engineers and in the Army Reserves for 16 years in the Armor Division.

He retired from the Borough of Sinking Spring, having previously served as a police officer for Sinking Spring

Borough and Brecknock Berks, and was currently serving his second term as a PA constable.

He was a member of HOG (Harleys Owner Group) and a founding member of Berks County Chapter 131, Vietnam Veterans of America. He enjoyed traveling to Myrtle Beach with his wife Kathy, and surf fishing, having done so for the past 20 years. He also enjoyed visiting Jamaica, his Harley, and spending time with his grandchildren. He was a lifelong Green Bay Packers Fan.

Services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, May 11th, at St. John's Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, with his pastor The Rev. Robert Ziehmer officiating. Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m., until the time of services and then a reception will be held immediately

following the service. Burial will be private at Fort

Indiantown Gap National Cemetery.

Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave.,

Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Reformed Church, 4001 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, PA 19608. Online condolences may be made at www.lammandwitman.com.



