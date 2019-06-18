William G. "Bunk" Fehr, 89, of

Myerstown, passed away Sunday, June 16, 2019, at 2:58 p.m., in Good Samaritan

Hospital, Lebanon.

He is survived by his wife of 63 years, Catherine E. (Richards) Fehr. Born in

Reading, Mr. Fehr was the son of the late

William Fehr and Helen (Keller) Stamm. He was raised by his grandmother, Selah Keller. He was a member of Grace Alsace United Church of Christ and he served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War and was a steel worker at NGK Metals in Tuckerton for 37 years retiring in 1992. Mr. Fehr was an avid NASCAR fan.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by his son, Brian R. Fehr, husband of Kimberly A. Fehr, of Robesonia; and his grandchildren, Michael Fehr, his fiancee Nicole Matlack; and granddaughter Katie Fehr; and his great-granddaughter Adalyn. Mr. Fehr is also survived by his half-brother, Jerry Stamm, husband of Doris Stamm, of Flying Hills; and was preceded in death by his half-brother Bruce Stamm, husband of Dorothy Stamm, of Womelsdorf; and his sister Barbara (Stamm) Hess.

Funeral Service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, 3825 Penn Ave., Sinking Spring, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. Interment will follow in Forest Hills Memorial Park. The family will receive

relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Thursday 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to , 4219 Trindle Road, Camp Hill, PA 17011 in memory of Mr. William G. Fehr. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.

