William “Bill” Feigel Moore of North Wildwood, New Jersey (previously of Reading, Pennsylvania) passed away unexpectedly on February 18, 2020. Bill was born in Panama, Central America as a naturalized American citizen to Ross Edgar (Dinty) Moore and Adele Ruth Moore (nee. Feigel). He was raised in a family devoted to soils agriculture in the United States and Latin America. The family’s efforts in agricultural cooperation grew into the Point IV Program which was a stimulus for the Peace Corps under President Kennedy. Early in his career, Bill worked as a counter intelligence weapons specialist in Washington D.C. with the national security contracting firm Melpar designing weaponry used in our Nations Security and Military operations. He served on the development team designing the first infrared missiles used in the Vietnam War. From there he worked for numerous years serving as President for Thompson Company in Middletown, OH, eventually retiring as CEO, President, GAI-Tronics Corporation, Industrial Communications, Mohnton, PA. After his retirement from the business world, Bill and his wife Deb eventually became full-time residents of North Wildwood, NJ. For enjoyment he was an avid golfer and loved playing games with his family and friends. Throughout the summer Bill could be found sitting on his deck enjoying the ocean, keeping up with world news and sports. Bill is survived by his wife of 38 years the Reverend Deborah Moore, his brother James Moore of Utah, children Sandra Thomas, Debra Reitnour wife of Douglas Reitnour retired PA State Police/Chief of Police, Jeff Moore husband of Dr. Mary Ann Moore and Mindy Phillips wife of WRPD Sergeant Ryan Phillips and 9 very special grandchildren; Trey Sargent US Air Force, Matthew, Nicholas, Patrick, Bryan, Courtney, Avery, Weston, and Brooke. Bill’s family is planning A Celebration of Life service for him when the weather is warmer and his ashes can be laid to rest. Please join the family in wishing Bill eternal rest and peace as he joins his mother, father and sister Pat. t
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 27 to Mar. 1, 2020