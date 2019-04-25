William (Bill) Charles Fisher, age 95, of Wernersville, Pa., passed away on Monday, April 22, 2019.

The son of Charles Adam Fisher and Ella Mary (Werner) Fisher, one of seven children, he was born in 1924, on a farm in North Heidelberg Township, near Brownsville. For 71 years, he was the husband of Carolyn B. Fisher.

William attended Wernersville School for twelve years and graduated in the class of 1941. After two years at

Albright College, he enlisted in the United States Army and served as a medical corpsman during World War II. After the war, he was awarded a Bachelor of Science degree by Yale University and a Doctor of Medicine degree by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Columbia

University. While in medical school, he met Carolyn, a

registered nurse anesthetist, on a blind date. They were

married at her home in Massachusetts.

William completed a two-year internship at the

Philadelphia General Hospital. He re-entered active

military service as a Medical Corps captain and served

thirteen months in combat with the U.S. 2nd Infantry

Division, in South Korea. The initial phase of this

assignment was to the Dutch (Netherlands) Battalion.

After becoming a civilian once again and residing a short time in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, he engaged in general

medical practice in West Lawn. From there, he re-entered the Army as a captain and completed a three-year

residency in dermatology at Brooke Army Medical Center (BAMC), in San Antonio, Texas. He fulfilled assignments as the Head of Dermatology at the 2nd General Hospital in Landstuhl, Germany, where he achieved promotion to

major; studied at the Armed Forces Institute of Pathology at Walter Reed Medical Center, Washington, D.C.; and was Chief of Dermatology at William Beaumont Army Medical Center, in El Paso, Texas. After that, while stationed a

second time at BAMC assigned to the Medical Field Service School, he earned a master's degree in hospital

administration from Baylor University. As Lieutenant

Colonel Fisher, Medical Corps, he was commanding officer of the 8th Field Hospital, in Nha Trang, Vietnam. For that year, which included the Tet offensive, his hospital

received a Unit Citation for Meritorious Service. Fisher was awarded the Legion of Merit for the display of

exceptionally meritorious conduct in performance of

outstanding services and achievements. He received a

second Legion of Merit award upon retirement. He was very proud of these honors.

After serving in Vietnam and earning another promotion, Colonel Fisher performed as Chief of Dermatology and Director of Residency Training in Dermatology, once again at BAMC. He retired from the Army and engaged in private practice of dermatology in Farmington, New Mexico. Dr. Fisher was president of the New Mexico State Dermatologic Society for one year. Throughout his military and civilian medical careers, he continually studied to stay current with developments in the field of dermatology and in medicine in general. Upon full retirement, he returned to his native Berks County.

Always an outdoorsman, avid explorer, historian and

student of human nature, William enjoyed his early life in rural Berks County, often in the company of his lifelong friend, Sam Black. Later, with the steady support of his wife, he engineered many extensive family trips

throughout Europe, the United States and Mexico. In

retirement, he continued to explore the world and spent many satisfying years traveling with Carolyn. He said, "My goal was to see the whole world and I just about did it." His last years were spent entirely in the environs of

Wernersville, Pennsylvania.

William is survived by his wife, Carolyn; his four

children; five grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his half sister, Dorothy Mae (Weidman) Groh; half brother, Clarence Weidman; and

sisters: Edith Emma Hafer, Margaret Annie Homyack,

Katherine Ardele Wealand and Elizabeth Ella Heck.

Cremation will take place with interment at a later date determined by family, in St. John's (Hain's) Church

cemetery. Lamm & Witman Funeral Home, 243 W. Penn Ave., Wernersville, is handling arrangements.

