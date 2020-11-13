William Troxell Fleming William Troxell Fleming, 63 years old, formerly of Reading, PA died peacefully at home in Philadelphia on October 30, 2020 after a courageous 2-year battle with cancer. He was surrounded by his family, whom he dearly loved. “Trox” or “Bill” as he was affectionately known by his family and friends, was born on September 20th, 1957 in Orange, New Jersey. He grew up in Boonton, NJ and attended Brown University, from which he graduated in 1980 with a master’s in mechanical engineering. He later also earned an MBA from Wharton Business School. He was a talented mechanical engineer and entrepreneur. After decades of design and development of specialized, custom diaphragm vacuum pumps and compressors William successfully started a small business called Dynaflo, Inc in Reading, PA that continues to thrive today. One of his lasting achievements was the design of an innovative, patented radial pump used in medical respirators that helped save many lives during this ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Bill was very active in the cycling community in Berks County and in SE Pennsylvania as both a rider and a sponsor. He raced competitively at the amateur level as a member of the PA Masters and Shirks Masters Racing Teams. He was a regular on the local training race on Tuesdays out of Oley known as the RVO. Bill’s passion for riding extended to mountain-biking, where he logged many hours on Neversink Mountain in Reading. For about 10 years he sponsored Dynaflo Racing which was an amateur road cycling team based out of Reading. He was passionate about the sport and known as a strong rider, mentor and accomplished bike handler. Bill often charmed those around him with his exceptional grace and good humor, qualities which he bravely maintained throughout his battle with cancer, and in the final days of his life. He will be greatly missed by all who knew him. He is survived by his loving wife, Jennifer Fleming, daughter Emily Fleming, son Liam Fleming, step-daughter Jamison Brennan, mother Gail Fleming, brother Jeffrey Fleming, sister Mary Lee Majno, and brother-in-law Lorenzo Majno. He was predeceased by his father William T. Fleming Sr. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Twin Valley Mountain Bike Team.



