William G. Wentzel, 91, of West Lawn, passed away Monday, November 11, 2019, at 6:50 a.m. in his residence. Born in Muhlenberg Township, he was the son of the late Samson E. King and Esther R.(Wentzel) Schaeffer. Mr. Wentzel served in the United States Army during the Korean War in the 25th Infantry, 35th Regiment. He was employed for 30 years as a toolmaker at DANA Corp. until his retirement. Mr. Wentzel was an avid fisherman and hunter and was a member of American Legion General David McM Gregg, Post 12 for 67 years. He is survived by his first wife and mother of his sons, Ethel R. (Nichlos) Wentzel; his sons, Robert W. Wentzel, of Tucson, Ariz., John Wentzel, husband of Jeanne (Frank) Wentzel, of Oley, Richard M. Wentzel, husband of Tracey (Moyer) Wentzel, of Temple, Joseph Wentzel, husband of Carmelita Tejano, of Fort Lauderdale, Fla.; James G. Wentzel, of Tucson, Ariz.; and his grandchildren: Eve E. Hanson, Adam R. Wentzel, Rose Himes, wife of Adam Himes, Jessica Curtis, wife of Jonathan Curtis, Richard M. Wentzel Jr., Tiffany Landis, wife of Russell Landis; and his great-grandchildren: Charlotte Curtis, Benjamin Curtis, Ellis Himes and Ruby Himes. Mr. Wentzel is also survived by his life companion, Jane Farrell; and was preceded in death by his step-father, John Schaeffer and his second wife, Beryl M. Jobes. Funeral service will be held in Bean Funeral Home, North 16th and Rockland Streets, Hampden Heights, Tuesday, November 19, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. Reverend Kerry L. Hicks will officiate. Interment with Military Honors rendered by Ray Master Post, Topton American Legion will follow in Spies-Zion Cemetery. The family will receive relatives and friends in Bean Funeral Home Tuesday, 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Parkinson’s Foundation, 200 SE 1st Street, Suite 800, Miami, FL 33131 in memory of Mr. William G. Wentzel. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 14 to Nov. 17, 2019
