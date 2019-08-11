|
|
William George Gensler Sr. passed away August 3, 2019, at the Reading Hospital,
surrounded by his loving family.
He was the loving husband of Sharon (Schwartz) Gensler, to whom he was married for 50 loving years. Born April 8, 1943, in Baltimore, Maryland, he was a son of the late William
Bernard and Evelyn Sophia (Rolfe) Gensler. William was a 1961 graduate of Calvert Hall High School.
He worked at Western Electric, AT&T and finally Lucent Technologies as a Senior Manager. William was a longtime member of Masonic Union. Raised in 1972 into the Corinthian Lodge in Baltimore, Maryland, a member in good standing to this day. He was 32 degree Scottish Rite and 10 Degree York Rite and was a devoted Shriner.
He loved spending time with his family and dogs, playing pool with his friends and was an avid sports fan, with a
passion for baseball.
Surviving, in addition to his wife, are his two sons,
William George Gensler Jr., husband of Tina Gensler, of Georgia; and David William Gensler, of Brooklyn, New York, father of his granddaughter, Zoe Rose Gensler.
Services will be private at the convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to:
The Shriners Hospital
For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 11, 2019