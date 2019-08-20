|
William E. Greusel, 89, of Centre Twp., passed away Sunday, August 18, 2019, in Reading Hospital.
He was the husband of Janet F. (Bieber) Greusel. They were married August 15, 1953, and celebrated 66 years of marriage. Born in Oley, he was the son of the late Joseph and Florence (Wolfe) Greusel. He was a member of Salem (Belleman's) Church. He graduated from Muhlenberg High School in 1948. William was a U.S. Navy Veteran during the Korean War. William worked as a welder for Reading Body for 23 years, later working for Fusion Coating until
retirement. He later owned and operated Greusel Welding from 1979 to 1999.
William enjoyed traveling and going on cruises. He and his wife had lived part time in Florida for 30 years.
He always enjoyed working in his tool shed and building things. He was a "man of many porches." He built porches and screened in porches for his family. His family was very important to him. William was always able to find a way to repair things.
Surviving in addition to his wife are three daughters: Darene B. (Greusel) Hartman, wife of Dean E., Lower
Heidelberg Twp.; Annette S. (Greusel) Fitterling, Wolmelsdorf; and Lori K. (Greusel) Neiswender, wife of William D., Myerstown; two grandchildren, Jared D.
Hartman, Leesport; and Chad M. Fitterling. He is also
survived by a brother, Charles Greusel; and his wife Jean, Laureldale.
Funeral Services will be held Thursday, August 22, 2019, at 11:00 a.m., from Leibensperger Funeral Homes Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in Fairview (Belleman's) Cemetery, Centre Twp. A visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., in the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to Salem (Belleman's) Church Endowment Fund, 3540 Belleman's Church Road, Mohrsville, PA, 19541. For online condolences, please visit
www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com