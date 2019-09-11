|
|
William "Jute" Guidici passed away in his home on September 7th 2019; he was 87 years old.
He was born on August 12th, 1932, in
Hazleton, Pa., to Guido Guidici and Amy Guidici (Gernert). William graduated from Reading High School in 1950 and remained a life- long fan of the Red Knights. He enlisted in the United States Navy in 1952 during the Korean Conflict and earned an honorable
discharge in 1956. Marrying his wife Marilyn (Rightmeyer) in 1957, they would have celebrated 62 years of marriage on October 27th of this year. William graduated from Lehigh Barber College in 1962, and held his place in the
Wyomissing community for 50 years at William Guidici's Barber Shop on 26 Reading Avenue, formerly Giamo's
Barber Shop. He was an avid golfer, fisherman, Yankees fan, a great husband, father and grandfather. He has been a
Victor Emanuel II lodge brother since 1970, and a member of St. Ignatius of Loyola family.
William is survived by his loving wife of 61 years, Marilyn Guidici; his son, Dean; his grandson, Anthony Guidici; his sisters, Phyllis Hughes, wife of Stanley Hughes; and Gloria Schoch; and sister-in-law, Shirley King and Ken; as well as numerous cousins and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Guido Guidici; his mother, Amy Guidici (Gernert); his sister, Sylvia Guidici; and his brother, Louis Guidici.
A memorial Mass will be held at St. Ignatius of Loyola RC Church on October 7th at 11:00 a.m.
Contributions or donations should be made to for cancer.
Published in Reading Eagle on Sept. 11, 2019