|
|
William H. Lord, MD, 85, of Reading, passed away Saturday, February 15, 2020 at home. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Barbara (Shaak) Lord. Born in Reading, Dr. Lord was the son of the late William A. and Catherine M. (Levan) Lord. He was a 1952 graduate of Reading High School and a 1956 graduate of Albright College. Dr. Lord graduated in 1960 from Temple School of Medicine, served his internship at Reading Hospital and served in the Pathology Department. Dr. Lord was a private practitioner of Family Medicine for over 50 years in Laureldale. He was a member of Alpha Omega Alpha Honor Medical Society, Berks County Medical Society, and AAFP. Bill belonged to Masonic Lodge 549 F&AM, was a board member of Berks VNA, and Hawk Mt. Council BSA. He served in the U.S. Navy as a Lt. Commander from 1966 to 1968 on the U.S.S. TACONIC. In addition to his wife, Dr. Lord is survived by his 2 sons: David W. Lord, companion of Kristen Kennedy; Steven D. Lord, husband of Maria Cruz Lord and his granddaughters Chelsea Drennen; Colby Kennedy-Lord and Brooke Rafaela Cruz Lord. Also surviving are his sisters Nancy Wolf of Birdsboro; Katharine Randazzo of Reading; Sharon Kolenda of Lititz and was preceded in death by sister Patricia Lord Rothenberger. Bill enjoyed playing tennis, boating, golf, skiing, fishing, attending musical and theatrical events but most of all spending time with family. Celebration of Life Tribute Service will be held at Bean Funeral Home, 129 East Lancaster Ave. Shillington, Friday, February 28, 2020 at 2:00 pm. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family in Laureldale Cemetery. The family will receive friends and relatives at Bean Funeral Home Friday 12:45 pm to 1:45 pm with a Masonic Service conducted by Lodge 549 F&AM at 1:45 pm. In lieu of flowers please donate to Friends of Chamber Music of Reading P.O. Box 15205 Reading PA 19612. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 18 to Feb. 23, 2020