William H. “Bill” Snyder William H. Snyder, 61, of Brecknock Township, passed away Friday, May 22nd, at Reading Hospital & Medical Center, West Reading. William was born in Reading, PA on September 15, 1958, a son of Mary A. (Baker) Snyder, of Reading, PA and the late Donald H. Snyder. He was the husband of Kimberly M. Snyder who survives him. William graduated from Muhlenberg High School, Class of 1976 and was employed as an Union Electrician at IBEW 743 for 40+ years, retiring in 2018. He worked for Herneisen Electric and at the Highlands of Wyomissing. William had a Hunting Cabin in Clinton County called Whispering Pines and was an avid hunter, fisherman and sportsman. In addition to his wife, Kim, William is survived by a daughter, Rachel E. Snyder, of Reading; two sons Christopher W. Snyder, husband of Ann (Ernesto) Snyder , of Reading; and Matthew R., husband of Jessica (Smith) Snyder , of Raliegh, NC; He is also survived by a sister, Diane, E. Newcome, of Mohrsville; a brother,Donald M. Snyder, husband of Michelle Snyder, of Laureldale. and by 2 grandchildren, Madelyn and Owen Snyder and 3 Step grandchildren, Haley, Logan and Hunter (aka Pop-POP Bear) Kale. Public Memorial gathering in our garden will be held from 12 PM to 1 PM at Feeney Funeral Home on Saturday, May 30th A Memorial Service will be held at 1 PM In case of inclement weather it will be held inside the funeral home. In Lieu of flowers family request donations in his name to St. Judes Childen Hospital at www.stjude.org. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home, Inc. 625 N. 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020.
