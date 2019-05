William A. Haas Jr., passed Friday in Manorcare, Sinking Spring.

Born in West Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late

William A. Haas Sr. and Sylvia I. (Guilbaker).

He was a veteran of the United States Army, honorably discharged in 1964.

He last worked for the Reading Eagle Company.

Services and burial will be private in Forest Hills Memorial Park. Henninger Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of

arrangements. www.henningerfuneralhome.com