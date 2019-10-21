|
William B. Haines, 76, formerly of Kenhorst, passed away on Thursday, Oct. 17, at Manor Care, Laureldale, with family by his side. Born in Pottstown, he was the son of the late William B. and Irene E. (Sonon) Haines. Bill was a US Army veteran, had a career in maintenance, starting at Mrs. Smith’s Pies and retired from the State of PA (DGS) with 22 years of service. He was a member of the Kenhorst Crime Watch. He enjoyed motorcycles and cars and tinkering on various projects with his many tools. He also enjoyed going to the casino, shopping and photography. Surviving is son, Eric Haines, husband of Kelly, of Oley; daughter, Lisa Bortz, wife of Ryan, of Oley; brothers: Robert, Mark and Kurt Haines; and grandchildren: Ian, Gavin, Spencer and Benjamin. Along with his parents, he is preceded in death by his brother, Brian Haines. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2:00 p.m., at Catagnus Funeral Home & Cremation Center Inc., 711 N Franklin St., Pottstown, with burial to follow in Highland Memorial Park. Visitation will be from 1:00 p.m. to 1:45 p.m., at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Bill’s name to , PO Box 758516, Topeka, KS 66675-8516. View obituaries or send condolences at www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 21 to Oct. 22, 2019