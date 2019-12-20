|
|
William Liam Harkins, 76, of Morgantown, passed away Wednesday, December 18, at his residence. William was born in Toronto, Canada, on November 17, 1943, and was the companion of Trudy Moore, of Morgantown. He served in the Canadian and British Armies and Scottish Regiments. He also worked as an Anti -Terror global police officer. Liam was also known for his nature and abstract photography, which gained him recognition and several awards. Services are private and a Celebration of Life will be held at a later time. Arrangements entrusted to John P. Feeney Funeral Home Inc., 625 N 4th Street at Centre Ave., Reading, PA 19601, 610-372-4160. Obituary and condolences at www.johnpfeeney.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 20 to Dec. 22, 2019