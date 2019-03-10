Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Heiser.

William G. Heiser, 84, of Womelsdorf, passed away on Tuesday, March 5, 2019, at his residence.

He was the husband of Margaret A.

(Kelly) Heiser. Born in Philadelphia on

February 7, 1935, a son of the late Carl and Blanche (Pinyard) Heiser. William proudly served in the U.S. Army. He worked many years at the former Sellers Company in King of Prussia.

In addition to his wife, he is survived by a son, William Heiser, husband of Roxanne; four sisters: Blanche, Kathy, Mary and Eleanor; two grandsons, Kyle and Chase; and two great-grandchildren, Yalana and Hunter.

He was predeceased by a son, Daniel Heiser; and seven siblings: Arlene, Barbara, Ed, Chalie, Tommy, Joe and Jimmy.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 16, 2019, at 2:00 p.m. at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia, with the Rev. June E. Bair

officiating. The family will receive friends on Saturday

from 1:00 to 2:00 p.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the at .

