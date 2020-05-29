William W. Herbein, 77, of Birdsboro, passed away Wednesday May 27, 2020 at 6:40pm in his residence. He was the husband of Nannette J. (Pauley) Herbein. Born in Reading, Mr. Herbein was the son of the late John S. Herbein and Julia B. (Giles) Herbein. He was employed as an engineer for Edmund Optics in Pennsburg, PA for 24 years prior to retiring. Mr. Herbein was a 1961 graduate of Daniel Boone High School and was a graduate of Penn State University with an associate’s degree in electrical engineering. He was a Marine Corp veteran of the Vietnam War. He enjoyed sailing on the Chesapeake Bay and going to Reading Phillies games. He helped with coaching youth soccer, and little league baseball. He also enjoyed trains and going to the Pennsylvania Train Museum. In his spare time he liked to do wood working. He would make signs, trains, cars, trucks, airplanes, boats, even the Titanic. In addition to his wife he is survived by his children; Lawrence D. Herbein; John A. Herbein - husband of Debbie Herbein; and Christopher R. Herbein husband of Melissa Herbein all of Birdsboro and his 3 grandchildren and 4 great grandchildren. Also surviving is his brother John G. Herbein husband of Angela Herbein of Johnstown, PA. Services will be held privately. Bean Funeral Home, 6 Fairlane Road, Exeter Twp. is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from May 29 to May 31, 2020.