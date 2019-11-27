|
|
William “Bill” Houck William “Bill” Houck, 71, passed peacefully with family by his side, on Friday November 22, 2019 in his home after a short battle with liver cancer. He was the husband of Diane (Souders) Houck, whom he married June 25, 2004. They were together for 27 years and married for 15 years. Born in Great Lakes, Illinois on July 31, 1948, he was a son of the late Marlin and Katherine “Kit” (Black) Houck. Bill was a veteran of the Vietnam Conflict, serving with the Navy. He was employed most recently as a machine operator in the printing industry. But Bill held many jobs that he loved from bartending and working as a farmhand on a horse ranch to drilling on oil rigs. Bill was Vice-President of ABATE, South Mountain Chapter, a life member of H.O.G., a member of A.M.A. and Meadowbrook Country Club, Bern Township. Bill loved riding his Harleys and spending time with family and friends. He also enjoyed gardening, telling stories, and watching the Philadelphia Eagles on TV. Bill is also survived by two children: Michael, husband of Tanya Postlethwaite of Emporia, Kansas and Tina (Postlethwaite), widow of Russell Neis of Blue Ridge, Texas. He is also a grandfather to 5 grandchildren: Tyler Gilbert, D’esta Gilbert, Kyle Postlethwaite, Tony Neis and Samantha Neis. Bill is also survived by a younger sister, JoAnn (Houck), wife of David Loose of Denver, Lancaster County; three nieces: Becky, wife of TJ Forrer of Ephrata; Rachel, wife of Karl Vest of Alexandria, Virginia; Terrilynn Souders of Muhlenberg Township and a great-nephew Daniel and great-niece Coralynn. His mother-in-law, Fay, widow of Harry Souders of Muhlenberg Township; sister-in-law, Michelle (Souders), wife of Gregory Alesin of Spring Township also survives him. Bill was predeceased by a brother-in-law, Michael Souders and a “brother” Howie Roberts. Services will be held Sunday, December 1st at 2:00 pm in Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., 3300 Kutztown Road, Laureldale. A viewing will be held Sunday from 12:00 noon until time of services. Burial will be in Gethsemane Cemetery Mausoleum, Muhlenberg Township. Contributions in Bill’s memory may be made to; St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or at For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019