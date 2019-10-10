Home

William Joseph Hallock William Joseph Hallock, 89, of Hazleton, passed away on October 7, 2019 at his residence surrounded by family. He was devoted to his loving wife, the late Rose Hallock. Together they celebrated 64 years of marriage. He was born in West Hazleton to the late Frank Sr. and Elizabeth (DePretis) Hallock. He is also preceded in death by his late brother, Frank Hallock Jr. William served in the U.S. Army where he was selected to be a radar instructor stationed at Aberdeen, Maryland. He believed in being productive, taking pride in his inventions and designs that contributed to medical research. His career of 60-plus years was at Thoren, where he was still employed.  He was a strong family man, who freely shared his time and talents with those lucky enough to call him husband, dad, grandpa, or friend. He is survived by his daughters, Joanne E. Collins, wife of Randy, of Shillington, and Janet T. Hallock, Albert Krebs Sr., of Hazleton. Also surviving are grandchildren, Dr. Jennifer K. Collins and Daniel R. Collins, husband of Kerri; great-grandson, Ryan William Collins. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at SS Cyril & Methodius Parish, 604 N. Laurel St., Hazleton, PA, on Monday, October 14, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. In lieu of flowers, please send donations in memory of William to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center Office of Development at P.O. Box 27106, New York, NY 10087. Bean Funeral Homes & Crematory of Sinking Spring is in charge of arrangements; online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019
