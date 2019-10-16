Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
2:00 PM
Shillington Church of Christ
475 Phila. Ave
Shillington, PA
William J. Hodges Jr. Obituary
William Joseph Hodges Jr. William Joseph Hodges Jr., 78, of Sinking Spring, passed away Sunday, October 13, 2019, in Tower Health Reading Hospital. Surviving is Colette Simon, whom he married on June 21, 2008. Bill was born in Fayetteville, N.C., on March 4, 1941, a son of the late William J. Sr. and Salena (Leggett) Hodges. He was a member of Shillington Church of Christ and he retired with an MBA. Also surviving are his three children: Kendal D. and his wife, Elizabeth Hodges, of Houston, Texas, William J. Hodges III, of Atlanta, Ga., Kia Hodges-Harper and her husband, Jerone Harper, of Atlanta, Ga.; five grandchildren; three step-children; and one step-grandchild. Memorial services will be Saturday, October 19, 2019, at 2 p.m. in Shillington Church of Christ, 475 Phila. Ave. Shillington, PA 19607. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the church at the above address in Bill’s memory. Theo C. Auman Funeral Home, Reading, is honored to serve the family. Please pay respects at www.theocauman.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2019
