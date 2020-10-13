1/
William J. Kershner
William J. Kershner William J. Kershner, 84, formerly of Mohrsville, passed away on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 in the Laurel Center. He was the husband of Fern B. (Borkey) Kershner, who died November 23, 2012. Born in Muhlenberg Twp., he was the son of the late William and Bertha (Zettlemoyer) Kershner. William was a graduate of Kutztown High School. He was a U.S. Army veteran. William worked as a machine repairman for the Crown and Diener Knitting Mills. He was a member of St. Michael’s Church, Tilden Twp. William enjoyed crafts, camping and woodworking. William is survived by one brother: Franklin Kershner, Mohrsville; cousins, nieces, nephews, and special friends: Warren and Beverly Adam. He was predeceased by a sister: Esther Hudson. A memorial service will be held on Saturday at 2:00 pm from Leibensperger Funeral Homes, Inc., 223 Peach Street, Leesport. Burial will follow in St. Michael’s Cemetery, Tilden Twp. A visitation with the family will be held in the funeral home Saturday 1:30 pm. For online condolences, please visit, www.leibenspergerfuneralhomes.com.

Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
