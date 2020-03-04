|
WILLIAM J. MOORE, 103, formerly of Brecknock Twp., passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 29th in Country Meadows of Wyomissing, surrounded by family. Born in Brecknock Twp., he was the son of the late George L. & Carrie (Seifrit) Moore and was the husband of the late Grace I. (Grubb) Moore, who died on December 8, 2011. Raised on the family dairy farm and only knowing Pennsylvania Dutch when starting school, Bill not only learned English, but also came home and taught it to his parents. Bill graduated from Shillington High School in 1933 and also obtained a degree in Engineering from Penn State by attending night classes at Reading High School. Bill served in the Army 38th Combat Engineers Regiment from March, 1941 to Sept., 1945, during WWII. Bill enjoyed sharing the story of this regiment constructing the 6,000 ft. runway on Ascension Island in 60 days, which enabled American planes to land and refuel on their way to Africa to fight the German Army there. He also served in the Belgian Congo and England. His regiment landed on Utah Beach on D-2 and continued moving inland, repairing roadways to enable the delivery of supplies to our troops. Bill returned to dairy farming after his discharge from the Army and, on October 20, 1945, he married Grace Grubb, the girl he knew since childhood and the woman who wrote him many letters while he was in the Army which Bill said “kept him going”. They enjoyed 66 years of marriage and Bill missed her every day. After retiring, he & Grace toured every state in the USA in their motorhome and also enjoyed many trips to other countries with friends. They especially liked spending the winter months in Florida “snowbirding” with other camping friends. Bill was especially proud to have been able to take Grace to see Normandy Beach and Ascension Island. A lifetime member of Robeson Lutheran Church, he served on church council and various committees and especially enjoyed singing in the choir. As a child, he had taken music lessons at Wittich’s Music Store in Reading and learned to play the banjo and guitar. Up until a few weeks prior to his death, Bill still enjoyed playing his guitar at Country Meadows. He was also a life member of Alleghenyville Grange (now part of the Gouglersville Grange), Birdsboro VFW Post 411, the Hay Creek Valley Historical Society, the Robeson Robins, and the Mohnton Community Seniors. Bill enjoyed photography and took many photos, slides, and videos of family and places he and Grace visited. He also enjoyed woodworking and had taken woodworking classes at Wilson High School where he gained the knowledge he used to make storm windows for his whole house, which he also built himself. In later years, his hobby was making bird houses which he gave as gifts to his family members. Bill is survived by his daughters, Lucille Freeman, wife of Donald Freeman, Brecknock Twp. and Kathleen Hess, wife of Eric Hess, Spring Township, his brother, Carl Moore, Brecknock Twp, four granddaughters, Kimberly Fall, wife of Dr. Stephen Fall, Boise, ID, Amy Kunkel, wife of Glenn Kunkel, Brecknock Twp, Dr. Amanda Hess, Emmaus, and Madeline Hess, York, six great-granddaughters Meghan & Laura Fall, Anya Zadlo, and Skye, Sydney, and Kayla Kunkel, and his nieces and nephews. Bill was also predeceased by his sister, Elsie. Bill’s family would like to thank the staff at Country Meadows of Wyomissing for their support and wonderful care of Bill for 4 years. He enjoyed the group activities and especially liked all the musical programs, attending Sunday afternoon church services, and sitting out on the Building 1 patio on nice summer days. In his last years, while battling dementia, he always maintained his positive attitude, sense of humor, smile, and love for his family. The family also thanks Grane Hospice for their comforting care of Bill during the last few weeks of his life. A Celebration of Life will be held at Robeson Lutheran Church, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton, PA 19540 (Plowville), on Saturday, March 14th at 10:30 AM. A visitation will be held from 9:30 to the start of the service. Interment will be held in the Robeson Lutheran Church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Robeson Lutheran Church Memorial Fund, 3520 Plow Road, Mohnton, PA 19540. Dengler Funeral Home, Inc, Birdsboro, PA is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 4 to Mar. 12, 2020