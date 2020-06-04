William J. Norman William J. “Bill” Norman, 79, of Boyertown, husband of Barbara J. (Woodley) Norman, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020 at Fairlane Gardens, Exeter. Born in Lewistown, he was the son of the late Leslie and Marjorie (Wood) Norman. William worked for and retired from Ryder Trucking in Reading, PA. Prior to that, he worked at Boyertown Casket Factory, Firestone, J Rhoads Transportation, and Monsey Products. William was a member of the former Pikeville Rod and Gun Club, enjoyed woodworking, and was an all-around fix it guy. He was also an avid Philadelphia Eagles fan, enjoyed working on cars and riding motorcycles. Surviving with his wife of 47 years are children Deb Hess wife of David, Rod “Butch” Norman, husband of Brenda, and Robert Youse, husband of Karen; grandchildren Scott, Brent, Ryan, Michael, Christopher, Robert Carl “R.C.”, John, Taylor, Alissa, Isiah, Scott, and Chris; and 13 great grandchildren. Along with his parents, he is predeceased by daughter Terry Michener; sons Ronald Youse, and Brian Norman; and brother Donald Norman. A private burial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donation may be made in William’s name to the Montgomery County SPCA, 19 E. Ridge Pike, PO Box 222, Conshohocken, PA 19428-0222 www.catagnusfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 4 to Jun. 7, 2020.