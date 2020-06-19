William James Haines William James Haines, Jr., 64, of Muhlenberg Township, passed away June 17, 2020 at his home surrounded by his loving family. Bill was the loving husband of Sandra “Sandi” (Ritchie) Haines and they were married for 34 years. Born in West Reading, PA on August 10, 1955, to the loving parents of William James and the late Anna Phoebe (Bainbridge) Haines. Bill was a 1973 graduate of Reading High School and was a member of West Lawn United Methodist Church. He was proud to say that he was a devoted Christian. After 31 years, he retired from Carpenter Technology in 2004. After retirement, he was the proud founder of ALH Cigars and ALH Distribution. He also worked at Tom Schaeffer’s RV and was a school bus driver at BCIU for 3 years. Bill loved to hunt, fish and spend time with his family. He loved to travel and was on 21 cruises. He was an avid Philadelphia sports fan particularly the Phillies and loved fast-pitch softball, even making it to Nationals in 1989. Surviving along with his wife are his children: William James Haines III, companion of Tricia Wood of Kenhorst; Michele Lee, wife of John Neison IV of Barto; Sara Raylene, wife of Alex-Jan Clipp of Shillington and Sean Michael Haines, husband of Amber Hongsermeier of Cherry Hill, NJ. Also surviving are his five grandchildren: Alivia Haines, Logan Neison, Landon Neison, Johnny Neison and Adriana Clipp. Siblings: Deborah, wife of Stanley Gerhard of Muhlenberg Township and Marilyn, wife of Craig Sherman also of Muhlenberg Township. Services will include a viewing which will be held on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Wednesday, June 24, 2020 from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. at Stitzel Family Funeral Home in Laureldale. A Celebration of Life will be held immediately following the viewing on Wednesday. Stitzel Family Funeral Homes & Crematory, Inc., Laureldale is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, visit www.StitzelFamilyFuneralHomes.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 19 to Jun. 21, 2020.