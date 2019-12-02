|
|
William H. Jaquis Sr., 84, of Birdsboro, Pa., died on Wednesday, November 27, 2019, at Lancaster General Hospital, Lancaster, Pa. Born in Lake Clear, N.Y., he was the son of the late Marion and Anna (Friend) Jaquis. He was the loving husband of Barbara J. (Lewis) Jaquis, to whom he was married for 61 years. Bill was a Naval Hospital Corpsman and manager of the laboratory at St. Joseph’s Hospital, Reading. He had a long history of volunteering for community organizations, including: The Council on Chemical Abuse, The Birdsboro Lions Club, for more than 20 yrs., and the Boy Scouts of America. He was also a member of St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Birdsboro, Pa. Bill most enjoyed spending time with his family and golfing. He was an avid golfer and was blessed with a large circle of friends, who he spent many hours with on the golf courses in and around Berks County. Surviving Bill, along with his wife Barbara, is one son, Christopher L. Jaquis, of Lititz, Pa.; one daughter, Pamela J. Imes, husband of Steven, of Statesville, N.C.; five grandchildren: William H. Jaquis III, husband of Caitlin, of Virginia Beach, Va.; Robert M. McCollum III, Capt. USMC, husband of Adriana, of Cape Carteret, N.C.; Jack C. McCollum, 2nd Lt. USMC, of Quantico, Va.; Morgan E. Jaquis; and Peyton E. Jaquis, of Lititz, Pa.; and two great grandchildren, Olivia and Michalina. He was preceded in death by one son, William H. Jaquis Jr.; one sister, Peggy Townsend; and two brothers, Richard and Harold Jaquis. A funeral service will be at 11:00 a.m., on Saturday, December 7, 2019, at the Dengler Funeral Home Inc., 144 N Spruce St., Birdsboro, PA. There will be a visitation from 10:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m., at the funeral home prior to the service. Interment will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Berks County Alzheimer’s Assoc., 237 Court St. Reading, PA 19601. Dengler Funeral Home Inc. Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of arrangements.
Published in Reading Eagle from Dec. 2 to Dec. 3, 2019