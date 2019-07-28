William L. Joerger Sr., 83, devoted husband and loving

father, passed away in his Morgantown residence, Monday, July 22, 2019.

His wife, Sonia C. (Weber) Joerger, passed away in 2010. Born in Philadelphia, he was the son of the late Albert and Lena (Lieb) Joerger. William was a member of St.

Benedict's Roman Catholic Church, where he was an active member of his church community.

A graduate of North Catholic High School of

Philadelphia, William went on to graduate from the Siebel School of Technology, Chicago, Ill. He worked as an

assistant brew master at C. Schmidt's & Sons Brewery,

Philadelphia, and the Heilman Brewing Company,

Baltimore, Md.

An avid singer, William sang with Germania Maennerchor. He loved taking cruises and was a world-wide traveler. He enjoyed working outdoors.

William is survived by his children: William L. Joerger Jr., husband of Catherine, of Ephrata; Joyce M. Rainier, wife of James, of Philadelphia; Joan Joerger Bonomo,

fiancee of John Risser, of Ephrata; Patricia M. Salemno, wife of John, of Douglassville. He is also survived by his

fifteen grandchildren; and twelve great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his siblings: Marie Heiser, Lena Felderhoff, Alberta Brecht, Rita Brown and Elizabeth Brecht.

William is predeceased by his siblings: Gertrude Mastrosante, Leo Joerger and Bernhard Joerger.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated Thursday, August 8, 2019, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Benedict's Roman

Catholic Church, 2020 Chestnut Hill Rd., Mohnton, PA 19540. A visitation will be held Thursday, August 8, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., at the church.

In lieu of flowers, contributions in William's memory may be offered to St. Benedict's at the above address.

Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Avenue, West Reading, PA 19611 is in charge of arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



