William John Boehmler, age 82, died peacefully at the home of his daughter Gretchen and son-in-law Bryan in Chesapeake Beach, MD on July 1st. Bill was the third of three children of German immigrants, John and Katherine Boehmler, of Margate, NJ. His oldest sister, Hilde, was three years his senior, and a teacher and owner of Boehmler's Family Restaurant, after their parents. Bill’s twin sister, Betty, was born in a Philadelphia hospital just minutes before his arrival, and had a distinguished career in nursing in Los Angeles where she rose to the position of Director of Nursing. Bill cherished family, hard work, education, and this great country, the United States of America. He spent his entire childhood in Margate, NJ, where his greatest joy was going to the beach after his day's work at his family's restaurant was finished. He also loved sports, especially soccer and lacrosse. Bill earned a Biology degree at Swarthmore College, and his medical degree at the University of Pennsylvania on a US Navy ROTC scholarship. He served his ROTC commitment as a Navy officer in Japan during Viet Nam. He returned to the States in 1968 to begin his career as a general physician with the Lansdale Medical Group in Lansdale, PA. Bill met his first wife, Elizabeth Ann Csink, when she waitressed at his family’s restaurant. They raised seven children in Lansdale, PA, and all of them graduated from college, fulfilling Bill’s heartfelt wish. He was a loving and attentive father, known for reading stories and the Sunday comics with enthusiasm, playing games of all kinds, and taking the whole gang on weekend outings and summer vacations down the shore. His sardonic sense of humor was legendary and was embodied best in his tongue-in-cheek diagnoses of, and remedies for, mild ailments. He was proud of his children’s careers and delighted in their families and his 16 grandchildren. In 1976, Bill completed another residency in psychiatry and began practicing his new specialty in Lansdale. Ten years later, he moved to Reading, PA to serve on the psychiatric staffs of Reading Hospital and St. Joseph Medical Center of Reading. He founded Berkshire Psychiatric & Behavioral Health Services in 1994, where he practiced until his retirement in 2015. Bill married his second wife, Margaret, in 1991. Marge had three children and two grandchildren at the time of her death in 2015, and two more grandchildren since then. He was also very close to his twin sister, and his older sister and her children and grandchildren. He was an active member of Atonement Lutheran Church, and enjoyed close friendships with his colleagues and fellow church members. He moved to Annapolis, MD to be closer to his family after his wife’s passing. There, he enjoyed lots of his favorite seafood, minor league baseball with the Bowie Baysox, volunteering at the library, community college history courses, and visits with family and friends. Bill loved to visit family, travel, eat good food, study American history, particularly the Civil War, play the piano and guitar, and watch sports, funny movies and sitcoms. His travels began with visits to his sister in Los Angeles and American sites and national parks, then expanded to Europe to meet extended family in Germany and visit his children studying abroad in Italy. He was also able to visit Holland to see the tulips in the spring and took a cruise to Alaska with his wife, sisters and daughter. His favorite activities always involved water – visits to the beach, canoeing trips and small boat sailing. He delighted in nature, visiting the Audubon Society and Hawk Mountain frequently, pointing out trees and shrubs, and identifying birds at his feeders by their songs as well as their appearance. Bill fostered independence in his children but also established the benefit of boundaries and values. He was honest with his opinions even when they were different than others’ or went against popular thought, but also always offered a helping hand when needed. He was somewhat shy, and yet charmed people with his ready smile. He celebrated America with family picnics and a personal message to his family every July 4th out of gratitude for the opportunities his parents found here and his own ability to raise his family in comfort through hard work and clean living. He was always thoughtful, participating in the many events of a large family, selecting gifts carefully, preparing games and activities for his annual Christmas party, remembering birthdays and anniversaries, and making homemade valentines for all of his daughters and grandkids. He loved his family abundantly, and received an abundance of love back. Bill was an honest, smart, hard-working, and sincere man, physician, and father who enjoyed the simple gifts of a life well-lived. Bill is predeceased by his wife Margaret, his sisters Hilde Dimond and Betty Boehmler, and his daughter Charlotte Ann Kampia. Bill is survived by six children their spouses and 16 grandchildren in Pennsylvania and Maryland: John and Kimberly Boehmler, Claire and Ron Zarrilli, Gretchen and Bryan Rager, Adam Kampia (husband to Charlotte), Albert and Cheryl Boehmler, Paul and Kelly Boehmler, and Kate and Kyte Hoefert. He also says a loving goodbye to Margaret’s children and grandchildren, Joe and Sonja Minot and Marianne Strunk, and his beloved nieces and nephew and their families. Donations in Bill’s memory may be sent to the Brain & Behavior Research Foundation https://www.bbrfoundation.org/
, the Gettysburg Foundation (https://www.gettysburgfoundation.org/
), or the Wounded Warriors
(https://www.woundedwarriorproject.org/
).