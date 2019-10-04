|
William “Bud” Jones William “Bud” Jones, 87, passed away peacefully in the Reading Hospital on October 2, 2019, surrounded by love and family. He was born in Detroit, Michigan, July 17, 1932, to Mary and Norman Jones. He is survived by Margene, his wife of 63 years. Bud’s love of the Lord was first in his life. He was a founding member of St. Ignatius Loyola Parish where he served as a Special Minister of the Eucharist and was active in Cursillo for many years. Bud loved the world of science and graduated from Wayne State University with a degree in Engineering Physics. He went on to earn a masters degree in Metallurgy from Lehigh University. He began his career with Ford Motor Company in Detroit, but AT&T/Western Electric brought him to Pennsylvania in 1958 where worked until retirement, thoroughly enjoying his successful career building compound semiconductors. A great joy to Bud was his family- Jeff, Greg & Laurie and their spouses Richelle, Patricia, Bob and the late Mike Lawrence. Early retirement allowed many hours having fun with his grandchildren, Kimmie, Andrew, Garrett, Christine, Jessica, Tiffany, Rebecca, Maggie and Jansen. There are 3 great grandsons, Ben, Preston and James. Next to his family was Bud’s love of sports. Golf was his game, Lions and Tigers were his teams! Bud is also survived by his sister Norma of Detroit, Michigan. A Mass of Christian Burial will be Celebrated Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at St Ignatius of Loyola R. C. Church, 2810 St. Albans Dr, Reading, PA 19608, with burial at Gethsemane Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. in the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to St. Ignatius Loyola Parish at the address above. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home Inc., 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, is in charge of arrangements. Condolences may be expressed at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Oct. 4 to Oct. 6, 2019