William Klahr Obituary

William H. Klahr, Sr., 54, of Philadelphia, passed away on Saturday, August 24, 2019.

Born in Reading, on October 27, 1964, a son of Louise M. (Sonon) Klahr, of Sinking Spring, and the late Daniel M. Klahr.

He was a 1983 graduate of Reading High School, served in the U.S. Army, and last worked at SEPTA.

Also surviving are his children: William H. Klahr Jr.,

Amber N. Klahr, Danielle S. Klahr and Timothy D. Klahr; and siblings: Cindy A. Allen, Franklin W. Lantz Jr., Daphne L. Moyer, Diane F. Arndt and Nevin F. Klahr.

A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 29, 2019, at 6:00 p.m., at Cole Funeral Home & Cremation

Center, 402 E. Penn Ave., Robesonia.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m., at Cole Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Cole Funeral Home to help defray funeral expenses.

Published in Reading Eagle on Aug. 27, 2019
