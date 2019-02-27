Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Kline.

William Kline, 84, passed away peacefully on Saturday, February 23, 2019, in his

Reading home, surrounded by his loving family.

Born in Reading, Bill was the son of the late Harold and Geraldine (Lord) Kline. He celebrated 60 terrific years of marriage to Susan (Bennett) Kline.

Bill attended Reading High School and served proudly in the U.S. Army. He then worked for over 40 years as a service manager at Seaman Chevrolet, Fleetwood, and Mente Chevrolet, Kutztown, retiring in 2000.

Bill enjoyed the simple things in life like relaxing in his backyard on a hot day with a cold beer and cheering on the Phillies. He and Susan traveled across the country and around the world on "Chevy Trips." But more than anything, Bill loved spending time with his family.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived by his sons,

William David Kline, Reading; and Brian Douglas Kline, Oakwood, Ga.; his grandson, Thomas; Tom's wife, Emily; and their daughter, Olivia.

A Celebration of Bill's life will be held Thursday, February 28, at 10:00 a.m. at Kuhn Funeral Home and Crematory Inc., 5153 Kutztown Road, Temple, followed by inurnment at Forest Hills Memorial Park. Friends may call Thursday from 9:00-10:00 a.m. at the funeral home. Online condolences may be recorded at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com.



