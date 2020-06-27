William Komorosky

William “Bill” Charles Komorosky, 67, of Marion Twp., passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, June 24, 2020. He was the loving husband of Donna Lynne (Klang) Komorosky. The couple married in Kutztown on Oct. 13, 1979. Born in Pottsville, Bill was a son of the late Charles and Stella (Andrescavage) Komorosky. He was a 1970 graduate of Nativity BVM High School in Pottsville. Bill was a member of St. Francis de Sales Church in Robesonia. He loved classic cars and trucks. He also enjoyed traveling to see The Swingin’ Medallions and listening to 60’s music. In addition to his sweetheart, Donna, Bill is survived by two daughters, Corinne L. Komorosky of Ardmore and Erica M. Komorosky of Exeter Twp. and his four-legged friend, Jake. Bill is predeceased by his parents and his two brothers, Michael and James Komorosky. Prayers will be said at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, July 1, 2020 in Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, 739 Penn Ave., West Reading, PA 19611. Family and friends will gather in the funeral home before prayers from 10 to 11 a.m. Bill will be inurned in the Chapel of St. George Mausoleum at Gethsemane Cemetery, Reading. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Heart Association at www.heart.org or the Animal Rescue League of Berks County at www.berksarl.org. Fond memories, tributes and condolences may be shared at www.kuhnfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jun. 27 to Jun. 28, 2020.