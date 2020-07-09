William Albert “Bill” Krug, Jr., 80, passed away July 7, 2020, in his Reading residence. He was the loving husband of Joyce Lorraine (Miller) Krug of 60 years. They married on October 11, 1959 in Chesterfield, South Carolina. Born in Reading, he was the son of William Albert, Sr., and Eliza Dilvenna (Greenwood) Krug. He was a 1958 graduate of Reading High School. Bill was owner and operator of G & K Hobby Center for over 50 years. He was also employed by Carpenter Technology as a material coordinator for over 31 years, retiring on February 1, 1997. He was a founding member of the Reading Company Technical and Historical Society and a member of the Reading Society of Model Engineers. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two children, Theodore William, husband of Cheryl Krug, Muhlenberg Township and Karen Lorraine, wife of Stanley Focht, Wernersville; four grandchildren: Amy Marie, wife of Jake Thompson, Zachary Ryan, husband of Kelly Krug, Alicia Marie, wife of Kevin Healy and Denise Marie, wife of Read Bohon. Two great-grandchildren, Carly Emma Thompson and Parker Allen Thompson also survive him. A Celebration of Life services will be private. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to a charity of your choice
. Edward J. Kuhn Funeral Home, Inc., West Reading is in charge of arrangements.
