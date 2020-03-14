|
William L. Raysor, Jr. 60, of Pottstown died Tuesday at University of Penn Hospital from a lengthy illness. He was the son of the late William L. and Helen V. Raysor. William was employed at Boscov's Distribution Center. William is survived by his lobving family, siblings Louis Anydybur, Pottstown, Linda Gabel, wife of Donald Gabel, Boyertown, Dennis Raysor, husband of Darlene Raysor, Boyertown, Janet Miller, Pottstown and Robert Raysor, husband of Jensie Anderson, Salt Lake City, Utah Services will be private. Contributions can be made to; Penn Medicine Development, Att: liver transplant unit, 3535 Market Street Suite 500, Philadelphia, PA 19105.
Published in Reading Eagle from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020