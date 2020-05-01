William L. Smith William L. Smith, 72, passed away April 28, 2020 at Manor Care of Sinking Spring. He was born December 11, 1947 in Phillipsburg, PA. William was the son of the late Jordan Smith Sr. and Mildred (Brown) Smith. He is survived by his beloved wife Jacqueline M. (Wolfe) Smith of Bowmansville. William is also survived by sons: John S. Smith, husband of Silvia of Denham Springs LA, Thomas K. Smith, fiancé of Marian Fertenbaugh of Ephrata, step daughter Michelle Nicole Ainsworth, wife of Scott of Gambrills MD and step son Jeremy S. Ritter of Bowmansville. He is also survived by grandchildren, Claudio, Marco, Mia, Alec and Courtney and step grandchildren Courtney and Ryan as well as a brother, Jordan Smith Jr. William graduated from Phillipsburg-Osceola High School and received a diploma in technical illustration and mechanical drafting from the Industrial Management Institute. He worked at C.N.H. New Holland as a welder for more than 32 years. William belonged to Trinity Lutheran Church in Gouglersville. He participated in motorcycle trials and won many events. He was a member of Candytown Motorcycle Club and held many different positions on the board including president and was a member of Gouglersville Fire Company. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date. Bean Funeral Home, 129 E. Lancaster Avenue Shillington is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.beanfuneralhomes.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 1 to May 3, 2020.