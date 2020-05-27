William L. Snyder William L. Snyder, 84, of New Holland, died Monday, May 25, 2020 at Garden Spot Village after a lengthy illness. Born in Leola, he was a son of the late Benjamin H. and Sue (Clark) Snyder. He would have been married 62 years on Sept. 13 to Joyce D. (Bordner) Snyder. He was a 1954 graduate of New Holland High School and the Industrial Management Institute in 1958. He later worked 34 years at Ford New Holland, now CNH, retiring in 1991 as Production Control Manager. He enjoyed a second career at Blue Ball National Bank retiring in 1999 as Community Office Manager. He was an Eagle Scout with Boy Scout Troop 48 of New Holland where he later served as a Unit Commissioner and received the Daniel Carter Beard Award. From 1954-1956 he served in the US Army and was stationed in England. From 1974-1993 he served on the New Holland Borough Council where he served as President from 1988-1993. He was also a 25 year member of the New Holland Kiwanis Club where he served as President from 1972-1973. As a member of St. Stephen Reformed Church in New Holland he served as an elder and treasurer for 12 years. He was also a member of the Ephrata Lodge, F&AM, having served as Worshipful Master in 1987, followed by 20 years as treasurer at the Scottish Rite bodies of Reading where he received meritorious service awards. He also served as treasurer of the New Holland Historical Society. His hobbies include woodworking and traveling. Surviving in addition to his wife are two daughters, Debra A. Snyder of Ephrata, and Carol, married to Stuart Clark of Frederick, MD; a son, William L., Jr., married to Carla Adams of Lancaster; four grandchildren, Nicole and Kyle Abramson both of Frederick, MD, and Mike and Becky Snyder both of Lancaster; a brother, Benjamin, married to Ruth Snyder of Pickerington, OH; and a sister, Betty Jean Schaeberle of Hanover. A private graveside service will be held at the convenience of the family at St. Stephen Cemetery, New Holland. In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the Garden Spot Village Benevolent Fund, 433 S. Kinzer Ave., New Holland, PA 17557, or to the New Holland Historical Society, PO Box 464, New Holland, PA 17557. To send the family online condolences visit us at www.groffeckenroth.com. Arrangements by Groff-High Funeral Home, New Holland.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 27 to May 28, 2020.