William R. Lando, 80, of Upper

Tulpehocken Township, passed away the evening of March 22, as a guest of the StoneRidge Town Centre in Myerstown.

He was the husband of Judith A. (Strauss) Lando, with whom he celebrated 62 loving years of marriage on February 9th.

Born in Strausstown on September 6, 1938, he was the son of the late Adam J. and Mamie (Binner) Lando.

In addition to his wife, Judy, Bill is survived by their

children: Sherwood L. Lando and his partner, Charlene Keller, of Sinking Spring; Jane L. Lando and her partner, Don Reed, of Malvern, Iowa; and Lisa A., wife of Jeffrey Long, of Lebanon; grandchildren: Rebecca Sechrist, Heather Bucher and Daniel Anderson; great-grandchildren, Andrew Sechrist and Addilyn Bucher.

Bill is also survived by his siblings: Dolores M. Huntsinger, Peggy A. Balthaser, Arlan L. Lando, Bonnie J. Rentschler and Beverly J. Shollenberger.

He is predeceased by his brother, Adam C. Lando.

William was a member of Zion Blue Mountain UCC. Bill retired in 1998 from Dana Inc., after working for 33 years as a welder. He was a member of Hamburg Moose Lodge 523. Bill was a member of the Bethel, Bernville, Rehrersburg, Fritztown and Shartlesville Fire Companies, and he was a member of the Strausstown Fire Company for fifty years. He was a woodworker, a tinkerer and a fisherman, especially of trout.

Services will be held privately at the convenience of Bill's family. His family asks that contributions in his memory be offered to Zion Blue Mountain UCC (P.O. Box 98,

Strausstown, PA 19559). Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com. Kirkhoff

Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



