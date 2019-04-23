William R. Lando, 80, of Upper Tulpehocken Township, passed away the evening of March 22 as a guest of the StoneRidge Town Centre in Myerstown.

Friends and family are invited to call from 9 a.m. until 10 a.m. Thursday morning at Kirkhoff Funeral Home, 206 N. Main St., Bernville.

His family asks that contributions in his memory be

offered to Zion Blue Mountain UCC (P.O. Box 98,

Strausstown, PA 19559). Expressions of sympathy can be made at www.milkinsgilesfuneralhome.com. Kirkhoff

Funeral Home is entrusted with arrangements.



