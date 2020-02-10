|
William Lee Kraus (Bill), 94, of Sinking Spring, died February 7, 2020 at home surrounded by family and loved ones. Born on November 27, 1925 in Johnstown, Pennsylvania, son of the late Herman and Catherine (Novotny) Kraus, he was employed for 25 years at the Grace Mine division of Bethlehem Steel, Morgantown, as a production accountant, retiring in 1977. Later he worked for Reading Hospital. A World War II veteran, he was stationed in Italy with the unit that supported troop movement over the Alps by donkey. When asked what he did during the war, he would reply “I put up tents and took them down again.” He was similarly self-effacing about his many accomplishments. The first college graduate in his family, he received a bachelor's degree from University of Pittsburgh. He was the proud father of four daughters, and devoted grandfather of seven and great-grandfather of nine. His grandchildren have many fond memories of the times they spent with their "Opa". Bill had a beautiful bass voice and was a member of numerous choruses in the Berks area. He was completely devoted to his wife Hannelore, who pre-deceased him by 2 years. He loved classical music, sports, and the Wall Street Journal. He spoke excellent German. He had a particularly dry sense of humor. At age 93, almost unable to speak, when told that a friend’s son was going to be attending Penn State the following year, he replied “Better Penn State than the state pen.” The Reading Liederkranz was a big part of his life. His father had been president, and he met his wife in the chorus. His children and grandchildren are now third and fourth generation members. He was a member of St Ignatius Loyola Catholic Church for many years. Surviving are four daughters: Susan Kraus, wife of Jonathan Kaplan, of Woodside California, Barbara LePage, wife of Matthew LePage of Mercer Island, Washington, Elizabeth Weidner, wife of Scott Weidner, of West Lawn Pa., and Karen Stocker, widow of Wayne Stocker of Sinking Spring PA, seven grandchildren: Jonathan, Katherine, Daniel, Jacqueline, Eric, Rebekka, Christina and nine great grandchildren. We would like to thank the trusted helpers and pastoral staff who took such good care of Bill during his final years at Country Meadows. A family and friends viewing will be held from 5:30 to 7p.m. on Thursday February 13, 2020 in Theo. C. Auman Funeral Home, 247 Penn St., Reading PA 19601. Reflections will be shared at 7p.m.in the funeral home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30a.m.on Friday February 14, 2020, in St. Ignatius Loyola Church, 2810 St. Albans Drive, Sinking Spring, Pa 19608. Burial will be in Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reading, immediately after the mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Reading Liederkranz Singers, C/O Mrs. Clauser, 24 Hearthstone Drive, Reading, PA 19606. Online condolences may be sent to www.theocauman.com
Published in Reading Eagle from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020