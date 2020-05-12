William Lewis "Bill" Snyder
1928 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
William “Bill” Lewis Snyder William “Bill” Lewis Snyder died on Friday, May 9, 2020 in Rosedale, MD at the age of 91. He was born on December 15, 1928, in Scranton, PA to the late William Charles and Martha Louise (Lewis) Snyder. William’s father died when he was 15 months old, and at the age of 8 years old he was sent to Philadelphia, PA, to attend Girard College, a boarding school for fatherless boys. William enjoyed academic success at Girard College and was invited to stay for a post graduate year during which he was president of his class as well, as the track team’s fastest one-mile runner. Upon graduating from Girard, he joined the Army and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. William attended Keystone Junior College for his freshman year in 1948 where he met his future wife, Barbara Jean Schulz. He also attended Penn State University for a year and a half before marrying Barbara on November 3, 1951 in Scranton, Pa. They remained happily married for 62 years. The young couple moved to Reading, PA, where Bill worked for Gilbert Associates as a draftsman for five years before starting his career at Western Electric in Laureldale, where he rose to the level of Senior Engineer. William was the first member of his family to graduate from college with a BS in math from Albright College in 1973. He retired from Western Electric after 31 years in 1987. He will be remembered by his family for being an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Always sports oriented, he bowled and played volleyball, well into his seventies. Foremost, he was a true family man who would often say that he was married to a woman who was both a wonderful wife and mother to his children. He himself, was a most loving father and grandfather. William is survived by his three children; Lynne, wife of John Shue; Cynthia, wife of Rick Nipper; and Steve, husband of Kylie (Meyer), as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. William’s ashes will be comingled with those of his wife at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Township is entrusted with the arrangements. Due to current restrictions, a memorial service with will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Snyder family.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Memorial service
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Auman's Inc
390 West Neversink Road
Reading, PA 19606
6103700200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved