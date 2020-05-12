William “Bill” Lewis Snyder William “Bill” Lewis Snyder died on Friday, May 9, 2020 in Rosedale, MD at the age of 91. He was born on December 15, 1928, in Scranton, PA to the late William Charles and Martha Louise (Lewis) Snyder. William’s father died when he was 15 months old, and at the age of 8 years old he was sent to Philadelphia, PA, to attend Girard College, a boarding school for fatherless boys. William enjoyed academic success at Girard College and was invited to stay for a post graduate year during which he was president of his class as well, as the track team’s fastest one-mile runner. Upon graduating from Girard, he joined the Army and was stationed in Stuttgart, Germany. William attended Keystone Junior College for his freshman year in 1948 where he met his future wife, Barbara Jean Schulz. He also attended Penn State University for a year and a half before marrying Barbara on November 3, 1951 in Scranton, Pa. They remained happily married for 62 years. The young couple moved to Reading, PA, where Bill worked for Gilbert Associates as a draftsman for five years before starting his career at Western Electric in Laureldale, where he rose to the level of Senior Engineer. William was the first member of his family to graduate from college with a BS in math from Albright College in 1973. He retired from Western Electric after 31 years in 1987. He will be remembered by his family for being an avid Phillies and Eagles fan. Always sports oriented, he bowled and played volleyball, well into his seventies. Foremost, he was a true family man who would often say that he was married to a woman who was both a wonderful wife and mother to his children. He himself, was a most loving father and grandfather. William is survived by his three children; Lynne, wife of John Shue; Cynthia, wife of Rick Nipper; and Steve, husband of Kylie (Meyer), as well as five grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. William’s ashes will be comingled with those of his wife at Forest Hills Memorial Park, Reiffton. Auman’s Inc. Funeral Home, Exeter Township is entrusted with the arrangements. Due to current restrictions, a memorial service with will be held at a later date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.aumansinc.com for the Snyder family.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Reading Eagle from May 12 to May 17, 2020.