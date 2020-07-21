William “Henry” Linton, III, 66, of Richland, Lebanon County, passed away Friday, July 17, 2020 at WellSpan Good Samaritan Hospital, Lebanon. He was the husband of Nancy L. (Miller) Linton. Born in Wilmington, DE, Mr. Linton was the son of Elaine (Webster) and the late Jack Linton. He attended Tri-County Worship Center in Bethel and was employed by the Reading Hospital as an HVAC technician. In addition to his wife and his mother, Mr. Linton is survived by his children William H. Linton, IV, husband of Tere Garza of Maryland Heights, Missouri, Jody W. Stuart, wife of Todd C. Stuart of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, and step-son Chris Stevenson, companion of Dawn Zimmerman of Pine Grove, Pennsylvania; and his grandchildren Marissa, Matthew, Talan, and Kennedy Stevenson and great grandchildren Waylon Stevenson, and Brynlee and Brayden Diem. He is also survived by his siblings Ruth Linton, wife of the late Larry Brown of Wilmington, Delaware; Andrew Linton, husband of Anjana Linton of Woodbury, Minnesota; Matthew Linton, husband of Candice Linton of Wilmington, Delaware; several nieces and nephews and their spouses and children. He was preceded in death by siblings John and Deborah Linton. Henry was very active in church. He loved the Lord and enjoyed singing on the worship team. He enjoyed spending time with family and had a heart for people. He was loved by many and will be greatly missed. Memorial Service will be held at Tri-County Worship Center, 1501 Schubert Road, Bethel, PA, Saturday, July 25, 2020 at 11 AM. The family will receive relatives and friends at the church from 10 AM to 11 AM. Please respect the family’s wishes for safety by wearing a mask and being prepared to socially distance. Interment will be held at the convenience of the family. Whelan Schwartz Funeral Home, 444 North 9th Street, Reading is in charge of arrangements and online condolences may be made at www.whelanschwartz.com
.