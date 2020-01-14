|
William 'Bill' E. Macauley, Sr., 69, of Adamstown, died Wed., Jan. 8, 2020. He was a son of Ronald H.R. Sr. & Florence R. (Meixner) Macauley and the husband of 43 years to Diane L. (Davidson) Macauley. In addition to his wife, he is survived five children, Dennis Clarke Jr., Laura Ann C. Macauley, Carle W. Macauley, SSG(P) Stanley D. Macauley, & Richard H.R. Macauley Sr.; 13 grandchildren; six great grandchildren; three sisters; & two brothers. He was predeceased by son, William E. Macauley Jr & a brother. Arrangements by Good Sipler Funeral & Cremation Centre, Inc., www.goodfuneral.com.
Published in Reading Eagle from Jan. 14 to Jan. 15, 2020