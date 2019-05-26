William Lloyd Martin Jr., 64, of Reading, died at his son's home in Georgia, on

Saturday, May 11, 2019, of natural causes.

Born in Reading, Pa., he was the son of the late William L. Martin Sr. and Irene Eckert Santana.

Martin is survived by a daughter and son-in-law,

Christine E. and Scott A. Brown, of Snow Hill, Md.; son and daughter-in-law, William L. Martin III and Michaela Martin, of Monroe, Ga.; and three grandchildren: Hailey L. Brown, Andrew S. Brown, Trina L. Martin; and one great-granddaughter, Jade A. Martz.

Other survivors include a sister and brother-in-law,

Roberta Nelson and Frank Nelson, of Steubenville, Ohio; sister, Elizabeth Martin; two brothers, Wayne L. Martin, of Steubenville, Ohio, and Robert F. Martin, of Steubenville, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by two sisters, Debra Hickman and Justin Delp, both of Steubenville, Ohio.

He retired in March 2014 after 33 years of service with Interstate Container. He was a member of the Blue Mountain APA, a division of the American Poolplayers Association.

In honoring his wishes, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Maryland Coastal Bays Program, 8219 Stephen Decatur Hwy., Berlin, MD 21811, or visit mdcoastalbays.org.



