William E. Mason, 91, of West Lawn, passed away, June 17, 2019, at 7:04 p.m., in his residence, with his loving family by his side.

He was the husband of the late Elizabeth A. (Albrecht) Mason, who passed away March 12, 2014. They celebrated 65 years of marriage prior to her passing. Born in

Reading, he was a son of the late Earl F. and Mary (Witmer) Mason, and a stepson of the late Florence A. (Baronowski) Mason. He worked as a manager for the former

Diamond Furniture Outlet Store for 20 years. After retiring from Diamond

Furniture, he worked for 10 years as a foreman at

Gethsemane Cemetery. He was an Army Air Corps Veteran of World War II and a 1945 graduate of the former Central Catholic High School. He played on the winningest

basketball team at Central Catholic, being the last

surviving member. He coached his sons in baseball and was instrumental in keeping the City-County Colt Baseball League running. He also coached Oakbrook A's & B's and the Brookline Brooks. He was known throughout the neighborhood for his portrayal of Santa Claus.

He is survived by his children, William E. Mason,

Reading; Timothy M., husband of Cathy Mason, Robesonia; Suzanne E. Young, West Lawn; Joanne C., wife of Harry Castellucci, Sinking Spring; his brother, James E. Mason, Colony Park; his 11 grandchildren: Jamie, Amanda, Amy, William, Sarah, Abigail, Mary Jo, Jennifer, Heather,

Hunter and McKenna; and his 8 great-grandchildren: Kyler, Jason, Madison, Mason, Hannah, Mariella, Rivers and Charlotte.

In addition to his wife and parents, he was predeceased by his son, James W. Mason; and his brother, Jack E.

Mason.

Relatives and friends are invited to call on Thursday, June 20, 2019, from 6-7:30 p.m., at the Klee Funeral Home & Cremation Services Inc., One East Lancaster Ave.,

Shillington. His Celebration of Life Service will begin at 7:30 p.m., with Rev. Dr. Martha M. Smith officiating.

Interment with military honors on Friday, June 21, 2019, at 11:30 a.m., in Indiantown Gap National Cemetery, Annville. Those planning on attending the graveside service should travel directly to the Cemetery, arriving by 11:15 a.m.

Please remember Mr. Mason by making a contribution to the Animal Rescue League, 58 Kennel Road, Birdsboro, PA 19508 or the Reading Hot Stovers, P.O. Box 12564, Reading, PA 19604. www.kleefuneralhome.com



