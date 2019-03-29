Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William Mayer Sr..

William D. "Bill" Mayer Sr., 81, of

Maidencreek Township, passed away

suddenly, Wednesday, March 27th, in Penn State Health-St. Joseph Hospital.

Bill was the husband of Jane E. (Geesey) Mayer. Bill and Jane would be married for 26 loving years on April 9th.

Bill was predeceased by his first wife, Gladys Elsie

(Oswald) Mayer, who passed away November 17, 1981.

Born in Reading, he was the son of the late Howard

William and Mary Rebecca (Dries) Mayer.

Bill was a member of Becker's St. Peters Lutheran Church in Molltown.

Bill was employed in various departments, for 35 years, for Carpenter Technology. He also was a truck driver for Walter Heffner Trucking.

Bill honorably served in the Navy during the Vietnam War. He was proud of his career in the Navy and served on CVA 31, USS Bon Homme Richard on the crash rescue team. He enjoyed traveling to many Navy reunions.

Bill was a huge collector of model railroading and loved to travel throughout the country on Amtrak.

Surviving is a son, William D. Mayer Jr. and wife, Cynthia L. Mayer, of Auburn. There are three grandchildren:

Crystal Brown and husband, Kris, Jennifer Hebelka and husband, Rich, and Melissa Miller; also, five great-grandchildren: Dylan Brown, Tyler and Shelby Moyer,

Destiny Hebelka and Benjamin Miller. There are two

nieces, Karen Seyler and Lisa Klansek.

Bill is predeceased by three siblings: Richard Mayer,

Anna Yoder and Margaret Mayer.

A funeral service will be held on Monday, April 1st, at 7:00 p.m. in the Milkins Giles Funeral Home Inc., 4914 Kutztown Rd., Temple.

A viewing will be held prior the service on Monday from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m., in the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Keystone Military Families, 331 Main St.,

Shoemakersville, PA 19555.

