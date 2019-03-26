Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William McCrudden.

William David McCrudden, 88, of

Pottstown, Pa., died on Wednesday, March 20, 2019, at Physicians Regional Medical Center in Naples, Fla.

Born March 1, 1931, in Pottstown, Pa., he was the son of the late John S. McCrudden and Emma (Harp) McCrudden. He was the loving husband of Janice (Care) McCrudden for 68 years.

William "Bill" was a 1949 graduate from the North

Coventry High School. He served in the U.S. Army Active Reserves from 1950-1956. Bill was a member of St.

Gabriel's Episcopal Church, Douglassville, Pa., Union Lodge #479 F. & A.M., Pottstown Royal Arch #271, the

Nativity Commandery #71, Pottstown, Scottish Rite, Bodies of the Valley of Reading, Pa., Amity Fire Co., Pine Forge Sportsmen Club, the American Legion, Birdsboro and P.O.S of A Lodge, Douglassville, Pa., and Daniel Boone

Optimist Club. In his younger days, he coached the

Douglassville Baseball Jr. Legion Team and was a Boy Scout leader. He loved to hunt, fish and golf. Bill enjoyed spending time with his 6 grandchildren and great-grandson.

He was employed by Firestone Tire and Rubber Co. and Occidental Chemical Corporation, Pottstown, Pa., for 36 years.

Surviving along with his wife are 2 sons, John, husband of Jill McCrudden, of Voorhees, N.J., and William, husband of Gwen McCrudden, of Lancaster, Pa.; 1 daughter, Cynthia, widow of Kim Wentzel, of Boyertown, Pa.; 1 brother, Dennis McCrudden, of Eureka, Mont.; 6 grandchildren; 1 great-grandson.

He was predeceased by 2 sisters, Phyllis Staverosky and Jean Nowak.

The family will receive friends from 9:30 a.m. to 10:50 a.m. Wednesday, March 27, 2019, at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, 1188 Ben Franklin Highway East (Route 422),

Douglassville, Pa.

Masonic service by Union Lodge #479 F. & A.M. will be held at 10:50 a.m. with the funeral service to follow at 11:00 a.m. Wednesday at St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church.

Interment will be in St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church

Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Pine Forge Sportsmen's Club, 209 Pine Forge Road, Pine Forge, PA 19548, or St. Gabriel's Episcopal Church, P.O. Box 396, Douglassville, PA 19518.

Dengler Funeral Home Inc., Birdsboro, Pa., is in charge of the arrangements.



