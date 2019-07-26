William F. "Bill" Mosser, 88, of Oley, passed away on Tuesday, July 23, 2019, in Reading Hospital.

He was the husband of Mary Jane Mosser.

Born in Mohnton, Pa., he was the son of the late Harold and Myrtle (Weitzel)

Mosser, who passed before he was four years old. He was then raised by his grandmother, Helen Weitzel.

Bill graduated from Mt. Penn High School, class of 1948.

He was a life member of the NRA, a member of Oley

Valley Fish and Game and a co-leader of Oley Satellite 4H Club in the 1960s. Bill was the PA State Recurve Bow Champion in the 1950s. He was such an outstanding marksman, he could light a match with an arrow. Bill loved watching go-kart racing at Shellhammers Speedway. He

also enjoyed hunting, fishing, horses, trapping and snow mobiles.

Bill worked as a stone mason. After retiring, he worked at Berks Products and Weis Markets in Oley.

In addition to his wife, Bill is survived his daughter,

Bonnie Maurer, wife of Terrance; grandson, Jesse, husband of Allison; and three great-grandchildren.

He was predeceased by his guardian, Daniel Wentzel.

Visitation with family and friends will be held on

Monday, July 29, 2019, from 10:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m., with services beginning at 11:00 a.m., in Lutz Funeral Home Inc., 2100 Perkiomen Avenue, Mt. Penn. Interment is private. Bill was a true cowboy at heart ... happy trails.

Lutz Funeral Home Inc. is in charge of arrangements. For online condolences, please visit

www.LutzFuneralHome.com.



